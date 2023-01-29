Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 14 and Kildea Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of July Drive.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a habitat/building/person was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Roy Reynolds Drive and Westcliff Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Persimmon Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Elms Road and Windfield Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscape was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Garnet Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Viewcrest Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Road and North W. S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:47 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bunny Trail and Cottonpatch Drive.
Theft of mail was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East D Avenue.
Expired license plates was reported at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38st Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Thursday in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue.
Theft, possession of stolen property was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.
Interference with duties of public servant was reported at 6:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Failure to identify, not a fugitive was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of York Avenue.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a habitat/building/person was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Kenyon Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Calvary Lane.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:18 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive.
Failure to signal a turn was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South W. S. Young Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmer Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue C.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:55 p.m. Friday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the area of Hall avenue and North 16th Street.
Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 5:03 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Reckless Driving was reported at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:41 p.m. Friday in the area of Van Zanten Court and West Mary Jane Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the area of East G Avenue and South 24th Street.
Driving with illegal license status was reported at 12:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South U. S. Highway 183.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, terroristic threat against a peace officer was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 8:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
An assault was reported at 10:56 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
