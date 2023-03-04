Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1900 block of Elms Run Court.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Cunningham Road and East Elms Road.
Criminal mischief over $1,500 was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Traditions Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B less than 1 gram was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Stardust Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Middleton Street.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injuries was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of 54th Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Estelle Avenue and Terrace Drive.
Lampasas
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:02 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:41 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Arnold Street.
Police reports for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were not available Saturday.
