Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1:51 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Griffin Drive.
Obstructing streets or sidewalks was reported at 6:55 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Beach Ball Drive and Indy Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Cranford Avenue and Supt. E.M. Green Street.
Possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied were reported at 9:52 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Continental Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied were reported at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Hall Avenue and North 16th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:58 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Florence Road and Margarita Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of White Rock Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 2:14 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:12 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:43 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Fraud was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of College Street.
Assault was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 5:13 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:01 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:19 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 183.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.