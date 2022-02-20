Killeen’s upcoming municipal election took a surprise turn on Friday — the last day in which candidates could file — when the term-limited mayor, who many thought would be taking a break from local politics, threw his hat into the Killeen City Council race.
Here is a look at how the ballots are shaping up to be for area city and school board elections on May 7.
Killeen Council and Mayor
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said Friday he is not done serving the city, which is why he has chosen to run for a City Council at-large seat.
“I want to keep doing what I can to help the community and our citizens grow in a positive direction,” Segarra said in a news release he sent to the Herald Friday evening.
Segarra is wrapping up his third and final consecutive term as mayor. He had previously served as a city councilman from 2012-2016 and mayor from 2016-2022.
If elected, Segarra would not be the first person in Killeen to sit on the city council after previously being mayor. Fred Latham did the same, although his story is different than Segarra’s. Latham served on the city council from 2003-2009 after having been mayor from 1998-2000. He had also served three successive terms on city council from 1988-1994 and another term from 1996-1998.
Joining Segarra in running for three at-large council seats are incumbents Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson, who said multiple times in recent weeks he would not seek reelection. The three incumbents are all first-time council members, elected in 2020 after the the coronavirus pandemic pushed the city election date that year from May to November.
Two other candidates — Ramon Alvarez and Leo J. Gukeisen — are also running for Killeen at-large seats. Both have run for Killeen City Council before.
The at-large seats are two-year terms, and the top three vote-getters will win; there will be no runoff.
Running for Killeen mayor are current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, Patsy Bracey, James Everard, Tyrone McLaurin and Holly Teel.
According to Killeen’s code of ordinances, Nash-King must resign from her current position no later than 40 days prior to the election, which would be March 29. To fill the vacancy, the city council shall by a majority vote appoint a qualified successor to fill the remaining, according to the code of ordinances.
Also on the ballot in Killeen will be 13 charter amendments, including requiring an incumbent to immediately resign from their seat after filing for another position on the ballot and a proposed increase of compensation from $100 per month to $250 for council members, and from $150 monthly to $350 for the mayor.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote for the May 7 election. April 26 is the last day to submit an application for ballot by mail. Early voting goes from April 25 to May 3.
Killeen ISD
Two longtime incumbent Killeen Independent School District school board members did not file to run for their respective seats again in the upcoming May 7 election.
Killeen ISD board members Shelley Wells, Place 1, and Corbett Lawler, Place 3, will not be on the election ballot this May 7. Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for Lawler’s Place 3 seat against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen. Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for Wells’ Place 1 seat, against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights who filed Thursday.
Harker Heights
Just two candidates have put their names forward for spots on the May 7 election ballot in Harker Heights. Both races are uncontested.
Two seats are open in May, the Place 1 seat occupied by Jennifer McCann, and the Place 3 seat, held by Jakeline Soriano Fountain.
McCann, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is self-employed and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 30 years. She filed for reelection to a second three-year term on Jan. 19
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
Local jeweler Tony Canterino filed for the Place 3 seat on Jan. 19.
He has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 16 years.
Belton
Officials in Belton said the city had three open races this year on its city council, but no contested races.
Mayor Wayne Carpenter filed to run for Place 6 on the council, with incumbent Daniel Bucher filing for Place 5.
Stephanie O’Banion filed to run for the open Place 7 seat following Councilman Guy O’Banion’s decision not to run for reelection. She is the wife of Guy O’Banion.
Belton ISD
Karen Rudolph, spokeswoman for Belton ISD, announced Friday that the district will have two contested board of trustee races as well as a bond election. The contested races include the seats on the board for Area 1 and Area 5.
In Area 1, incumbent trustee Jeff Norwood, who also serves as president of the board, will face challengers Dwayne Gossett and Dave Choquette.
Area 5 incumbent, and board secretary Manuel Alcozer will face challenger Brandon Hall.
Area 3 trustee Suzanne M. McDonald, a former school board president, is unopposed.
Kempner
Two incumbent aldermen filed for reelection in Kempner and are unopposed. Those incumbents are David Richardson in Place 1 and Thomas Combs in Place 2.
According to City Manager David Williams II, no candidates filed for the Place 5 seat. Incumbent Melba Vandeveer did not seek reelection.
According to state law, a majority of the sitting aldermen will appoint someone to serve in the Place 5 seat until the next municipal election. The timing of the appointment will depend on the mayor and the council and dependent on the receipt of applications by legally qualified applicants, Williams explained.
Lampasas
In the city of Lampasas, three seats are up for grabs: Place 3, Place 4 and Place 6 of the city council.
So far, four people have filed to run and all four did so on Jan. 19.
Place 3 incumbent Chuck Williamson will be unopposed in his reelection bid.
In the Place 4 race, incumbent Cathy Kuehne is seeking reelection. She will be challenged by Myles Haider.
On May 1, 2021, Haider lost to Mayor TJ Monroe in a race for that seat.
Place 6 incumbent Bob Goodart is also seeking reelection. He will be opposed by Davis Keele.
Lampasas ISD
Two seats on the Lampasas ISD school board are up for grabs. Place 4 incumbent Jeff Rutland has filed to retain his seat with no challenges so far.
In the Place 5 race, three newcomers are vying for the seat held by David Millican, who did not seek reelection. The three seeking the seat are Kelsi Davis, Harvey Stinnett and Chris Valdez.
Salado
In Salado, all incumbents for the three seats up for grabs have filed for reelection. So far, they are all uncontested as well.
Seats on the ballot are for mayor, and two alderman seats.
Mayor Michael Coggin and Aldermen Jason Howard and Paul Cox have filed to retain their seats.
Salado ISD
In Salado ISD, there are three positions on the ballot. Two are for full, three-year terms and the other is to fill the remaining two years of an unexpired term due to the death of school board member Jim Hodgin.
Filing for the two full terms are incumbent Amy McLane along with Sam Dowdy Jr., Rick Marruffo, Jim Reed and Marlon Reed.
Filing for the unexpired term are Christi Carlson and Chris Diem.
Florence
In Florence, three seats are up for grabs: Mayor and two alderman seats.
So far, a total of five people are running for the three seats.
Incumbent Mayor Mary Condon has filed for reelection, and as of Wednesday, Florence resident and retiree David Meredith has filed to challenge her for the seat.
For the alderman positions, incumbent Debra Bartos Cahill has filed to retain her seat. Also seeking one of the seats are Amy Hansson and Denise Deichmann.
Florence ISD
Two seats are on the ballot for the Florence school board, Place 6 and Place 7.
Jason Earp, the incumbent for Place 6 has filed for reelection. He will be opposed by Johna Trantham and Laura Pressley.
Place 7 incumbent Joshua “J.T.” Atkinson is unopposed in his bid for reelection.
KDH reporter Lauren Dodd and the FME News Service contributed to this report.
