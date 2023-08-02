A murder charge has been filed against Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, in the shooting death of a man in Killeen Sunday, but no arrests have been made.
The Killeen Police Department announced Wednesday that a complaint from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging Gilbert with murder was filed in the death of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24.
Gilbert was wanted for questioning in the case earlier this week. He has not been located or arrested, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Solomon was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue. He was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Solomon deceased at 9:47 p.m. Sunday night.
The investigation is still ongoing. Confidential and anonymous tips may be made by calling the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
Hope that idiot enjoys the needle he’s gonna get in Huntsville.
