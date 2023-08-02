Amaun Brandell Gilbert.jpg

Amaun Brandell Gilbert

A murder charge has been filed against Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, in the shooting death of a man in Killeen Sunday, but no arrests have been made.

The Killeen Police Department announced Wednesday that a complaint from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging Gilbert with murder was filed in the death of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24.

Somerandomperson

Hope that idiot enjoys the needle he’s gonna get in Huntsville.

