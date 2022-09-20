Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of habitation was reported at midnight in the 3500 block of Turner Avenue.
Murder was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:12 a.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:22 a.m. Monday in the area of East Mary Jane Drive and Halbert Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:32 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
An assault was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon in the 4000 block of Pickwick Lane.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Botanical Drive and Marigold Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Flynn Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the area of Loma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Florence Road and Marigold Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Maria Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Ethel Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the area of North 10th Street the Parmer Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault, family violence, welfare check was reported at 4:29 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
A theft was reported at 5:29 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:42 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:42 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mattie Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and West Business Highway 190.
Reckless driving was reported at 5:28 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, warrant for open container was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Potter Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest for hindering the apprehension or prosecution, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of College Street.
Lost property reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
A theft was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:36 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
