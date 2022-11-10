Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosewood Drive and Glennwood Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Littleleaf Drive.
Theft was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Hydrangea Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Carrying a weapon into a prohibited place was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Theft was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Constellation Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
An assault was reported at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Hereford Lane.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Littleleaf Court and West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A murder was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 Kate Street.
Violation 72-hour parking was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
Organized criminal activity, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief reported at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Harassment was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Found property was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 80 block of Cove Terrace.
An arrest for interference with public duties, assault, family violence was reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Drive.
A runaway was reported at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of January Street.
A runaway was reported at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
An accident, duty on striking highway landscape was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault on a public servant was reported at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas
Expressway.
A theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault on a public servant was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for theft of property and burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
