Officials from a nationwide retail chain that focuses on tools, outdoor equipment and other supplies have announced when they plan to open the chain’s Killeen store.
The new Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, at 701 E. Central Expressway in Killeen, announced the store is aiming to open on Oct. 4.
On Aug. 18, the company announced on social media that it is hiring for multiple store positions.
“We will initially hire around 50 team members and the salary will range from $12 to $18 depending on experience,” Murdoch’s officials said Thursday.
Officials said they need to finish certain areas of construction, stock products and train the employees before they can officially open.
Murdoch’s — which is moving into the building that formerly housed Overstock Furniture & Mattress and Gander Mtn. — sells outdoor furniture, grills, clothing, recreation gear, pet and ranching supplies and more.
According to the company’s website, Murdoch’s has 34 locations across five states. The Killeen location will be among the first in Texas.
The other two Texas locations will be in San Marcos and Schertz.
To learn more about Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply or see its products, go to Murdochs.com.
