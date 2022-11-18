Well before 8 a.m. Friday, the parking lot was full, and more traffic was still trying to get into the new Murdoch’s in Killeen.
Murdoch’s opened its Killeen location at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway on Oct. 4, but Friday marked its grand opening, which continues Saturday and Sunday.
Murdoch’s is a nationwide retail chain that focuses on tools, outdoor equipment, fashion and other supplies. The chain is based in Bozeman, Montana, and the Killeen location is its first in Texas.
At noon Friday, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the retail giant to the area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event included a Bucket Sale, with savings of 20 percent on almost everything packed into a bucket; food and beverage vendors; horseback riders; free lunch for the whole family; as well as chances to win prizes.
Regional Manager Bridget Fox said, “The customers seemed to be super excited about the products that we carry ... today has been an overwhelming, awesome experience.”
Each day during the grand opening weekend, the first 100 customers get a Mystery Murdoch’s Gift Card, valued between $10 and $500.”
Murdoch’s plans to open four additional locations in Texas in the coming months, which includes the next store opening in Schertz, in May, with three others to follow.
Fox said the franchise prides itself on partnering with communities and Killeen is no different.
Fox said that they have teamed up with the local organizations, including: 4-H, for whom they’ve raised $500 already; The Boys and Girls Club of Killeen; and the Killeen Police Department, for whom the store has already raised over $3,000.
“We would like to partner with as many community organizations as possible,” Fox said.
