The new Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, at 701 E. Central Expressway in Killeen, is hiring for multiple store positions, according to the company.
Murdoch’s — which is moving into the building that formerly housed Overstock Furniture & Mattress and Gander Mtn. — sells outdoor furniture, grills, clothing, recreation gear, pet and ranching supplies and more.
It will also feature a gun counter and propane tank refill and exchanges, according to the company’s social media accounts.
The company’s website says the Killeen location is hiring for positions including:
Multiple retail associate positions are available for each department of the store. These departments include animal health/pet/tack, clothing, livestock and agriculture fencing, power equipment and tools, and sporting goods and firearms. Associates specialize in the department they are stationed. The store is also hiring cashiers under this category.
The receiving specialist is responsible to move all freight — unloading to stocking — with an emphasis on detail, quality control and inventory management.
Retail Office Coordinator
The retail office coordinator position requires knowledge and experience in accounting and bookkeeping with proficiency in Word and Excel.
The sporting goods manager oversees the sporting goods department and all sporting goods specialists in the store.
The clothing manager at Murdoch’s assists the store manager in day-to-day store operations, customer service and merchandising.
Requirements of this position include an interactive sales approach, keen awareness of loss prevention, maintenance of store cleanliness and appearance, and excellent customer service.
The company did not reply to a phone call from the Herald asking for how many positions the new Killeen store will have or what the range of pay will be for the positions.
According to the company’s website, Murdoch’s has 34 locations across five states. The Killeen location will be among the first in Texas.
The other two Texas locations will be in San Marcos and Schertz.
The building was originally built seven years ago for Gander Mtn., which opened March 13, 2015. The building is around 52,000 square feet and a total property size of 4.8 acres. After two years, Gander Mtn., which sold outdoor equipment and clothing, announced it would close underperforming stores, including the one in Killeen.
After closing, the facility was home to a seasonal Halloween store called Spirit Halloween until Overstock occupied it in mid-2020. Overstock closed on May 23 earlier this year.
To learn more about Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply or see its products, go to Murdochs.com.
