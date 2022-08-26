The new Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, at 701 E. Central Expressway in Killeen, received and installed its sign on Friday.
On Aug. 18, the company announced on social media that it is hiring for multiple store positions
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 7:06 pm
Murdoch’s — which is moving into the building that formerly housed Overstock Furniture & Mattress and Gander Mtn. — sells outdoor furniture, grills, clothing, recreation gear, pet and ranching supplies and more.
According to the company’s website, Murdoch’s has 34 locations across five states. The Killeen location will be among the first in Texas.
The other two Texas locations will be in San Marcos and Schertz.
To learn more about Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply or see its products, go to Murdochs.com.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
Reporter
