The mother of a 27-year-old man who was shot by a Killeen police officer earlier this month is demanding answers as her son remains comatose and on life support while the officer has returned to duty.
Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen of Killeen once spent much of his time practicing and teaching martial arts; now, he remains in critical condition at a local hospital. He was shot one time on April 5 by Killeen Police Department Officer Devin Hill during an altercation at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
“When I heard that Ralphy had been shot, I was just terrified,” said his mother, Angela Sebexen of Killeen. “Then, we had to find out through the grapevine that he had been shot and sent to Darnall (Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood). A chaplain finally told us that someone had come in with a gunshot wound, and that was about 4 hours after he was shot. No one from KPD or DPS has ever contacted us, except to say that it will be four to eight months before the investigation is completed and it goes to a grand jury.”
The Texas Rangers, which is part of the Texas Department of Public Safety, is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is normal protocol.
Still, many unknowns linger and Sebexen is a mother in search of those answers.
“He didn’t have any kind of weapon, not even a pocket knife, so I think the officer should have been able to take him down without mortally shooting him,” she said. “Now the officer is back to his life and my son is fighting for his life every single minute.”
Ralphy
In social media photos of Ralphy Sebexen, the background often is a martial arts arena and he is always smiling, immersed in the joys of competition and companionship with fellow martial artists. Ralphy Sebexen grew up in Killeen, and has been practicing martial arts since he was 14 years old, his mother said.
Before the shooting, the black belt taught Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Taekwondo to children.
Then, on April 5, everything changed for Ralphy and the Sebexen family.
“He’s been in a coma this whole time, and he woke up yesterday briefly but he still can’t talk,” Angela Sebexen said.
She said that the bullet went through her son’s liver, diaphragm and intestines, creating a cascade of medical interventions.
“He initially was given a less than 10% chance of living, and he’s still in very bad shape,” the mother said on Thursday. “Today he will have his 11th surgery.”
The entire family has been affected.
“Ralphy’s 16-year-old sister has been there in the room with him about 90% of the time,” Angela Sebexen said.
Members of the community have been helping the family.
“People have poured out a lot of love and support because he’s known in the area,” said Angela Sebexen, who works as a nurse in the area. “I just ask that people keep praying for him.”
Shooting under investigation
At around 4:50 p.m. on April 5, officers were dispatched to the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood St. in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance. Police were told that a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot, according to a KPD news release on April 5.
After officers made contact with the person, an altercation allegedly ensued and officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser but were unsuccessful. According to the release, the altercation continued and the officer fired his duty weapon, striking the person.
Hill, who has been with KPD for 16 years, has returned to work after being placed on administrative leave following the shooting, KPD said in a Wednesday news release following the Herald’s request for the officer’s name.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not answer the Herald’s questions regarding the investigation and when it might conclude.
