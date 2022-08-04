water leak

This water observed on the surface of a road in Copperas Cove has one nearby resident concerned. City officials say the water is not the result of a leak, but it is having difficulty identifying its source.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — The sight of water on a road near the golf course in Copperas Cove has one nearby resident concerned. Monte Crow, who lives near what he believes to be a water leak on Wolfe Road, said he began noticing the water seep through the asphalt about two months ago.

“I drive by it every day, and it’s one of those things you just kind of after a while, you just know it’s there,” Crow said in a phone interview Wednesday.

