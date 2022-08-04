COPPERAS COVE — The sight of water on a road near the golf course in Copperas Cove has one nearby resident concerned. Monte Crow, who lives near what he believes to be a water leak on Wolfe Road, said he began noticing the water seep through the asphalt about two months ago.
“I drive by it every day, and it’s one of those things you just kind of after a while, you just know it’s there,” Crow said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Crow said he is concerned it may turn into a larger issue.
City officials, however, are not as concerned, though they say they are working to find the source of the water.
Corey Chambers, the city’s Water Distribution superintendent, told the Herald via email Wednesday that there is no water main located on that side of the road. Chambers admitted in the email that fact is making it difficult to identify the origin of the water.
City officials have also used a leak detector in the area that has not indicated a leak, Chambers said.
Crow suggested that perhaps the water was coming from a leak in the vicinity of the nearby intersection of Wolfe Road and North Drive, but Chambers said that leak was fixed four to five months ago and has been confirmed as not being the source of the water observed further down the hill.
According to the water superintendent, the city has assessed the water on the road from “many different aspects.”
One “challenging” aspect, Chambers explained, is that the city has an active French drain near the area where water is being observed on the surface.
A French drain is a rock drainage ditch with an embedded pipe set at an angle to carry water away from homes, according to bobvila.com. The pipe is usually perforated to allow water to pass through gravel and stones and into the pipe.
“Although we haven’t had any rain to produce water in the French Drain, there is a multi-unit apartment complex adjacent to this location that does use irrigation that’s also higher in elevation that could be a potential source,” Chambers said.
The city is planning on digging in the area to try to further investigate the source, but Chambers said those plans have been delayed “due to more pressing main line leaks, or leaks resulting in customer service disruption.”
