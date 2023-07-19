Monsters.JPG

Alex Diaz, 14 and Jack Pete, 12, work on crafts using beads with the Greek alphabet and other mythological findings to create a wristband during Wednesday's Myths & Monsters event at the Harker Heights Library.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The library was full of mythical mysteries and monsters in every shape and size during the interactive event held inside and outside on Wednesday.

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library hosted a unique experience for kids and families with their Myths and Monsters and/or Percy Jackson Camp Half-Blood program which included a free book to those who completed a series of scavenger hunt mysteries.

