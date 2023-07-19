HARKER HEIGHTS — The library was full of mythical mysteries and monsters in every shape and size during the interactive event held inside and outside on Wednesday.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library hosted a unique experience for kids and families with their Myths and Monsters and/or Percy Jackson Camp Half-Blood program which included a free book to those who completed a series of scavenger hunt mysteries.
Kids were greeted by “archer” Lisa Youngblood, who is usually known as the library director, and ushered into the “maze” where participants were told not to step in the “lava” on the floor and to find the treasures at the end. Past the creative wall decor which depicted many ancient houses of mythology, there was an obstacle course outside. There was archery for the “peasants” and an interactive library scavenger hunt to seek out fairies, dragons and mystical creatures.
The library will host another Myths & Monsters event from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday,
