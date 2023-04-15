It was a night of power and presentation; the 48th annual Freedom Fund/Scholarship banquet was full of both.
Thirteen talented young people were recognized for their commitment to excellence and academic achievements and received $1,000 toward their college dreams.
“These young people have worked so hard to accomplish their goals, not just educationally, but socially and economically,” said Killeen Branch NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie. “Their goals are within reach and this scholarship is a nod to their achievements, thus far.”
Keynote speaker Rev. Juan Tolliver, the presiding elder of the Greater Fort Worth District of the AME Church and welcomed the crowd of more than 400 to the event, which was held at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center Friday.
For the full story, see Sunday’s Herald.
