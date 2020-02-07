It’s election season, and many events are encouraging others to vote, including one that was hosted by the Killeen branch of the NAACP on Friday evening.
The Black History Month event was held at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen.
It featured a mini-museum with artifacts that include a dress similar to the one former First Lady Michelle Obama wore during her first inauguration ball with husband, former President Barack Obama.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated member Cherry Ross Gooden was this year’s guest speaker.
The veteran educator, who is listed in “Who’s Who Among Black Americans” and “Who’s Who in American Education,” spoke to a crowd of about 80 people.
Gooden served as an associate professor and chair of the Department of Curriculum & Instruction in the College of Education at Texas Southern University in Houston, according to Killeen NAACP President TaNieka Driver-Moultrie.
“Our national theme is very profound: African Americans and The Vote,” Driver-Moultrie said to the audience. “So I would encourage each and every one of you; regardless of race, color or creed ... if you are of the age, make sure you exercise your responsibility as an American citizen.”
Gooden graduated from Texas Southern University in 1964 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
She also earned a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Cultural Studies with a program emphasis in Multicultural Education at the University of Houston.
Gooden has more than 48 years of teaching experience at both the elementary and university levels. She was an elementary teacher in the Houston Independent School District for 12 years and is the mother of two children.
Gooden’s speech mirrored the NAACP’s annual theme but with a spin. She titled it “African Americans and The Vote: Two Steps Forward, Three Steps Back Where the Struggle Contends.”
She encourages younger black Americans to go out and vote; to be heard and represented in local and national government.
“Part of the challenge we have is not just about voting but about justice and equity in general. It is hard to understand the importance of something if you never have it,” Gooden said. “So the challenge for the elders in this village is how we create a situation where we can help our young people to understand what it was like when we couldn’t vote.”
