The Killeen Branch NAACP hosted the 16th annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant on Friday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. To kick off this year’s festivities, the committee added a Junior Miss Juneteenth.
The 2023 Miss Juneteenth is 18-year-old Britney Gardner, a graduate of Harker Heights High School.
