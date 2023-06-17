Juneteenth Pageant

Britney Gardner, left, and Caleena Moultrie pose for a photo as Miss Juneteenth and Miss Junior Juneteenth after a pageant Friday evening at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

 Courtesy Photo

The Killeen Branch NAACP hosted the 16th annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant on Friday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. To kick off this year’s festivities, the committee added a Junior Miss Juneteenth.

The 2023 Miss Juneteenth is 18-year-old Britney Gardner, a graduate of Harker Heights High School.

