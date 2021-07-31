Volunteers sweated in the Texas heat as students and parents lined up to receive backpacks filled with school supplies at the NAACP’s backpack giveaway Saturday.
Every year, the NAACP hosts a backpack giveaway for students in the KISD school district, and this year’s event was hosted at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church.
“We used to host the event at school campuses, but I think this is a better location that allows us to work from within the community,” said Tanieka Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP.
According to Moultrie, the Marlboro Heights area is one of the original living spaces for African-Americans in Killeen. For her, it only makes sense to host the event in such a historical area.
“You’ve heard the phrase, ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’” Moultrie said. “Well, this time we’re the village.”
Moultrie, who has been with the NAACP since 2006, is proud of the work that the organization has done for the community.
“We’ve been doing this giveaway for over 25 years now,” Moultrie said. “It’s a way to give back to the community that we are a part of.”
This year, the giveaway saw at least 500 students register for the event, according to the membership chair of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, Gladys Peterson.
“Every year, the event is a huge deal for us and the community,” Peterson said. “We started planning in March.”
The event was also attended by sponsors such as Extraco Bank, Mathnasium, the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, as well as military and civilian Greek life.
“This event is really a part of who we are as a community,” Killeen resident Stephanie Hart said.
Hart is a member of Kappa Epsilon Psi, which is a part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a group of nine fraternities and sororities that were the first black Greek life organizations to exist. Event volunteers filled over 1,000 backpacks in preparation with the event, which Hart expected to be gone by the end of the day.
“I think we’ll be cleared out by the end of the day,” Hart said. “But if there’s anything else, we give them out to school and to people that reach out for assistance.”
Omega Psi Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha were also present at the event, giving Greek life representation a diversity of both military and non-military organizations.
The event officially started at 9 a.m., while the giveaway began at around noon.
Students were distributed into two groups to do workshops corresponding with their age group prior to the giveaway, which were intended to promote healthy living among the younger crowd, and to get higher level students ready for college. The high school workshop was presented by a representative of Central Texas College.
Killeen City Council members Jessica Gonzalez and Nina Cobb, and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King were also present at the event.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
