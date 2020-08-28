Killeen Branch NAACP, the Divine 9 and the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen will be at a Killeen apartment complex Saturday to register people to vote.
The groups will be at the Summerlyn Apartments, 4101 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a flyer sent by Killeen Branch NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
Prizes will be given out at the registration event.
The first five people to register will receive a gift card to Chick-fil-A, and all who register will be entered for a chance to win a $10 H-E-B gift card.
A third way to win is that votes matter in November, the flyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.