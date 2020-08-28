Voter drive.jpg

Volunteers with the Killeen Branch of the NAACP help out with the organization’s Get Out the Vote campaign on Saturday afternoon. From left to right are Gladys Peterson, Gladys Williams, Gregory Benton, Jena Benton and Kelli Stokes.

 Emily Hilley Sierzchula | Herald

Killeen Branch NAACP, the Divine 9 and the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen will be at a Killeen apartment complex Saturday to register people to vote.

The groups will be at the Summerlyn Apartments, 4101 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a flyer sent by Killeen Branch NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.

Prizes will be given out at the registration event.

The first five people to register will receive a gift card to Chick-fil-A, and all who register will be entered for a chance to win a $10 H-E-B gift card.

A third way to win is that votes matter in November, the flyer said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.