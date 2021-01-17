NAACP hosts online event for new year

The Killeen branch of the NAACP hosted “Coming into 2021 with a purpose” on Sunday evening. The event was shown live on their Facebook page.
Guest speakers at the event included District 54 State Representative Rep. Brad Buckley, Killeen Independent School District Board Trustee Brett Williams, Dr. Don Daniels of Baylor Scott and White Health, Killeen City Councilman Steve Harris, Pastor Rodrecus Johnson, Commander Tony McDaniel of the Killeen Police Department, and student Jermahl Coleman.
A number of other community leaders later got the chance to weigh in on the discussion.
Issues addressed by guests included the COVID 19 pandemic, education, veterans issues and others, with COVID emerging as a strong common theme.
“2020 has changed and impacted all of our lives,” Branch President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, who hosted the event, said by e-mail prior to the event. “The hope is to come in to 2021 with a different purpose, one that will and can be done. The NAACP is one of the most profound, notable civil rights organizations in the nation that continues to fight for injustices and racial inequality, bridge gaps and build relationships in our communities. Today’s conversation shows how unite together with numerous entities to carry out the Work and continue in the movement of the NAACP.”
Buckley was the first speaker. He touched on how the upcoming legislative session can best be called “The Pandemic Session.”
“Right now you can come in but you have to be tested,” Buckley said of the Texas Capitol’s tradition of welcoming visitors.
Buckley also spoke on public education funding and support of veterans as key priorities.
“We will continue to engage,” he said.
McDaniel said that a major focus for KPD is to improve community relations.
“We do that by engaging,” McDaniel said, adding that social media events such as “Coffee with a cop,” or others such as the department’s bicycle program play an important role, in terms of promoting more personal contact.
McDaniel said that more training, particularly for supervisors in KPD, is also a priority for the department.
Williams spoke about the learning gap which exists between virtual and in-person learning, another unfortunate result of the pandemic.
“How do we catch up?” Williams asked, adding that options such as an extended school year or some academy may be possibilities, and that learning has gone into a “year-long slide” as a result. “COVID has wreaked havoc on the educational system.”
Daniels continued the COVID focus of the event, and area which as a medical doctor falls directly into his area of expertise.
“COVID is real, and COVID kills,” Daniels said, adding that area hospitals are filling to the breaking point as a result.
Daniels spoke about post COVID syndrome, which can impact those who survive the virus for up to six months, with symptoms such as reduces lung capacity, difficulty walking and others. He also stressed that the vaccines which have recently become available are safe, touching on concerns many people may have, particularly historical concerns within the Black community.
Johnson stressed interdependency, rather than independence.
“You cannot make it on your own,” Johnson said as far as dealing with the pandemic.
The Killeen Branch #6189 NAACP was established in July 1970, according to their Facebook page. The branch meets the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and meetings are open to the public.
