Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and all over the country there are marches planned, including in Killeen.
The Killeen Chapter of the NAACP invites the public to join them to march in honor of his life and legacy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and all over the country there are marches planned, including in Killeen.
The Killeen Chapter of the NAACP invites the public to join them to march in honor of his life and legacy.
This year’s theme is “Keep marching: we’re not there yet,” said Killeen Chapter President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
The march will begin at 9 a.m. from Killeen City Hall and everyone is invited to join in. Marchers will line up beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The route will follow from College Street down Avenue D to Eighth Street, Eighth Street to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C to return to city hall.
Following the march, a commemorative program will be held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The church is located at 4201 Zephyr Road.
“Rather than hear from a single speaker this year, we will be welcoming the new officers of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP Youth Council and many of their members,” Driver-Moultrie said.
The council has grown from five members to 46 during the month of December when national NAACP officials pledged to help the local chapter to network with local youth in the area.
“This is a dynamic group of young people and I look forward to seeing the next generation take the reins,” Driver-Moultrie said.
Di’Ayzia Rivera has been elected to serve as President of the Youth Council. She is a sophomore at Harker Heights High School. Anthony W. Franklin Jr. had been elected to serve as first vice president. He is in the fourth grade at Clear Creek Elementary School. Treasurer will be Caleena Moultrie, a first-grader at Alice W. Douse Elementary School. The Council Advisor is LaKendra Franklin, a current member of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP.
“I commend you all for taking on the charge to be leaders within the largest, oldest and boldest civil right organization in the nation. We look forward to your participation in the Texas NAACP Youth & College Division and the NAACP as a whole,” Driver-Moultrie said.
In addition to inducting officers, members of the “Truth Seekers,” a dynamic group of students from Palo Alto Middle School will present a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
“It is a proud moment when we see our young people step up. They are our future,” Driver-Moultrie said.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.