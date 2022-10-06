The Killeen branch of the NAACP will sponsor a candidate forum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Center in Killeen.
There will be giveaways, refreshments and a chance for voters to meet and ask questions before going to the polls for the Nov. 8 election.
The list of confirmed participants is includes candidates for Bell County Commissioner in Precinct 2: Bobby Whitson and Stacey Wilson; for Precinct 4: Chris Bray and Louie Minor; for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2: Steve Harris, Nicola James and Juan Rivera; for State House District 55: Hugh Shine and Tristian Sanders; State House District 54: Brad Buckley and Jonathan Hildner.
“Your voice, your vote, your power,” organizers said. “Take this opportunity to register to vote, update voter records, check your voter status, request a vote-by-mail and find election information.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more details, call 254-338-1562 or email naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page.
The Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Center is at 1002 Jefferies Ave.
