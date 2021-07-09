The Killeen branch of the NAACP will be hosting a college readiness course, as well as its annual backpack giveaway, at the end of the month at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen.
The NAACP’s college readiness course is intended for high school students of all ages, and will be presented by Central Texas College and school districts in Killeen and Copperas Cove at 9 a.m. on July 31. The prep course will cover subjects such as studying for the ACT and SAT, filing the FAFSA, the admissions process, scholarship application and other miscellaneous college prep.
Students and parents can find more information and register for the event on eventbrite.com by searching “back 2 school backpack giveaway.”
Backpack will be given away to registered attendees after the college prep course at 11 a.m. Backpacks will be filed with school supplies from the KISD shopping list. There will, however, be a maximum of four backpacks per household.
During the backpack giveaway, Colgate is expected to host virtual presentations every 30 minutes, starting at 11:15 a.m. Colgate will also give out goodie bags to attendees, which will include dental hygiene kits.
Any parties interested in donating backpacks or requesting more information may call TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP, at 254-338-1562.
