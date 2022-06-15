“We ask anyone and everyone to come out and help celebrate Juneteenth in Killeen,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, President of the Killeen Branch of the NAACP said, and she is looking forward to seeing a great turnout at the weekend’s festivities.
The NAACP in Killeen has been instrumental in organizing Juneteenth celebrations for 33 years, and holds a pageant and parade as part of the holiday.
According to some folks who have participated, June 19 was a day for an outdoor barbecue, picnics, games and celebrating family life. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally recognized celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.” Despite being celebrated since 1865 when news of the abolishment of slavery reached Texas, it has only been recently that commemorative events have gained in popularity. In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday. Last year, President Joe Biden signed a declaration into law making June 19 a federal holiday. People across the country celebrate with food and festivities, much like the Fourth of July.
Pageant
The public is invited to attend the Miss Juneteenth Killeen pageant which starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Texas College in the Anderson Campus Center, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway. The annual event will feature four young ladies vying for this year’s title. They are Miyaina Davis, Laila Henderson, Kyra Kyles and Jada Williams. Judges consider each lady in four categories. They are intellect, poise and charm, talent and business wear. Former Miss Juneteenth Miranda Corbett will crown this year’s winner. Corbett received her crown in 2019 during the last event, before COVID-19 halted the pageant in 2020 and 2021. Miss Juneteenth 2022 will also be grand marshal in the annual Juneteenth Parade on Saturday.
Parade
According to Driver-Moultrie, one of the special volunteers she works with is Roosevelt Huggins who has been in charge of the Juneteenth Parade since it began in 1989. Huggins remembers also manning a grill in the 90s where he and other community leaders prepared hamburgers, hot dogs and brought salads, desserts and other delicious dishes for a “potluck” type celebration.
This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will wind through the city’s downtown streets. Huggins will sort out all the entries and send out the 2022 Miss Juneteenth Killeen as grand marshal to start the parade. Parade participants will need to meet at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College Ave. before 9:30 a.m. to line up. All entries are welcome but should be mobile, such as with a car, truck, trailer, horse or bicycle. Huggins encourages anyone who loves a parade to come out and be part of it. The parade route will wind around several blocks of downtown Killeen and the public is welcome to bring chairs — and water — to enjoy the celebration.
Any individual, organization, company or group who wants to participate can contact Huggins at 254-291-0618.
The NAACP Killeen Branch No. 6189 will be ordering Juneteenth T-shirts. For more information, contact Huggins or go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/naacpkbranch6189/posts/5190427981022704.
