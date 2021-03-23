Department policy for the Killeen Police Department dictates that the names of the two teens involved in Sunday’s shooting incident will not be released.
“The department does not release names of injured victims nor do we release the names of victims from self-inflicted wounds,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop on a blue sedan with for a possible impaired driver near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road. Officers saw a 17-year-old male deceased from a visible self-inflicted gun shot.
Not long after, police heard about an 18-year-old shooting victim at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. He told police he was at a party at Shilo Inn in Killeen and was shot in the hand by a male who brandished a gun and was waving it around.
The description of the male with the gun matched the deceased male in the vehicle, police said.
