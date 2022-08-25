Area police department reports indicated:
KILLEEN
City warrant for another agency was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 900 block of Parmer Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 11100 block of Eighth Street.
Assault was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Willacy Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Washington Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Honeystreet Bridge Lane.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Goodhue Drive and Wheeler Avenue.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharging a firearm was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 12th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East B Avenue and North 10th Street.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Becker Drive.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharging a firearm was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Cedarview Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Franz Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare check was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of January Street.
An accident was reported at noon Wednesday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
An assault with injuries, family violence was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Robertstown Road.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary was reported at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:53 p.m. in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Barnes Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Barnes Street.
An accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A prowler was reported at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.