Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Thursday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue G..
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10;03 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Alta Mira Drive
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at noon Thursday in the area near East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W. S. Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:03 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 4:21 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Laura Street and Rodney Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:52 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Runaway returned was reported at 5:33 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 8:16 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
An agency assist was reported at 10;24 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10;16 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Theft was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Overlook Trail.
Graffiti was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:41 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for open container, speeding was reported at 7:39 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for speeding in a school zone, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, failure to vaccinate, sterilize an animal, taking water unlawfully was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Beeline Lane.
Two arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5;23 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 7:42 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:04 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10;44 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:44 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:24 pl.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Gillen Court.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.