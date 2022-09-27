Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 1:12 a.m. Monday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road and Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1;55 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:28 a.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 8:07 a.m. Monday in the area of Florence Road and Kings Court.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:44 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Randall Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:04 p.m. Monday in the area of East Mary Jane Drive and Mockingbird Lane.
An assault on a public servant, aggrated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Clear Creak Road.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4;10 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Theft of mail was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Rampart Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:52 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the area of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief was reported at 1;59 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 2;57 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:42 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
An arrest for warrants for continuous violence against the family was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for indecent exposure, assault, emergency medical detention was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday in the 200 East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:24 a.m. Monday in the block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:03 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12;26 p.m. Monday on Hillcrest Street
Harassment was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An assault by threat was reported at 3;34 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:51 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Found property was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A disturbance was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
