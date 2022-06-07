Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 400 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday in the area of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:52 a.m. Monday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 12th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:12 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Tampering with a governmental record was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
A city warrant was reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:44 p.m. Monday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:38 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Parmer Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for an assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
An agency assist was reported at 5:53 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:07 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Janelle Drive and Summers Road.
An arrest for warrants from another agency, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:42 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:32 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
An accident was reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Fifth Street and Rose Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, agency assist for probation violation was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Fifth Street and Rose Avenue.
An indecent exposure was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Abandonment, endangering a child, criminal negligence was reported at 6:44 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance, assault, family violence, criminal mischief was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Request for safe keeping was reported at 9:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:02 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:18 p.m. Monday on North U.S. Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 12:43 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday on West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
