Speaking at Central Texas College, Gary O’Neil, a NASA integrated performance manager, did his best to sell the Artemis mission to several hundred students and faculty gathered at one of the Science Center’s lecture halls on Friday.
Slick visuals and a presentation narrated by William Shatner were used to promote the program and hopefully pique the interest of those gathered at the college.
“We’re reinventing going to the moon,” he said.
O’Neil described the current structure of NASA, pointing out the 17 research centers spread across the United States, and explained his job, which he said is to ensure reliability and consistency across NASA’s missions. Testing plays a large part, but O’Neil warned that too much testing can drain the life-span of equipment.
“It’s a constant battle to find a middle ground between testing too much and getting enough data for our readings,” he said.
For students, O’Neil explained that NASA is looking to hire technical welders, public relations specialists and other jobs that are “more than just engineers building rockets.”
The lifelong NASA veteran also described the timeline of the Artemis project, which is the administration’s current plan to establish a permanent human base on the moon by 2025 and then a permanent, habitable human base on Mars. The first phase of the mission, Artemis 1, kicks off Nov. 14, and will be a 25-day dry run of an unmanned crew and rocket system to the moon’s orbit and back in order to prepare for Artemis 2, the 10-day crewed flight to the moon.
O’Neil shared some of the finer details that go into ensuring logistical consistency, such as lunar dust which he said is a substance more like glass than dust that ruins suits, ventilation and plays havoc with equipment. As the Artemis mission evolves, he said NASA continues to find ways to deal with problems as they arrive.
“Lunar dust is horrible,” he said. “It’s one of our big challenges.”
