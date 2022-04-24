Campaign finance reports for candidates in the upcoming Killeen city election show Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Ramon Alvarez, a Killeen City Council candidate, have raised and spent the most money thus far.
Early voting in the May 7 election begins Monday. The campaign finance forms were turned in to the city on April 7. The candidates are required to turn in updated campaign forms on April 29.
Mayor’s Race
Mayoral candidates Patsy Bracey and Holly Teel opted to file for modified reporting. A candidate can file for modified reporting for one election cycle and is chosen by candidates if they are not intending to accept more than $930 in total donations or make more than $930 in political expenditures.
Nash-King, the incumbent, and mayoral candidate James Everard filed normally and included lists of their donors.
Out of the four mayoral candidates, Nash-King had the most in both contributions and expenditures.
In monetary political contributions, Nash-King had amounted to $3,350.
In expenditures from political contributions, Nash-King spent $2,000 at Killeen Daily Herald for advertising. In personal funds, she also spent $10 for advertising on Facebook and paid Killeen Branch NAACP $110, also for advertising.
This brought her total political expenditures at $2,130.
Nash-King also has an unpaid incurred obligation of $2,362.85 for advertising with Killeen Daily Herald.
Everard had one donation from Greg Holland of $254.25, which he used to purchase yard signs from Massachusetts company Vistaprint.
Everard also spent $1,005.14 in personal funds for cards, flyers and more yard signs from the same company, along with posts and string from Tractor Supply.
This brings Everard’s total political expenditures to $1,259.39.
City Council
Out of all city candidates, including mayor, council candidate Alvarez had the most in political contributions with a total of $3,779.78 and in expenditures, he was at $3,874.02 which was $1,744 more than even Nash-King’s expenditures.
Alvarez used the contributions for purchasing yard signs, flyers and stickers from Ohana Ink, along with foods and items for meet and greet events. He also made purchases at Eagle Express for door hangers and rack cards.
Council candidate Jose Segarra, the city’s former mayor, had $450 in monetary political contributions along with a $250 loan from himself. He also spent $1,124.90 in political expenditures made by credit card, but there didn’t appear to be any expenditures made by contributions.
His total contributions are at $700. Segarra paid out of pocket for signs from Austin company Signs on the Cheap.
Council candidate Leo Gukeisen listed $974.25 in unitemized in-kind political contributions in his report. He used that to purchase campaign signs from Ohana Ink.
Incumbent Councilwoman Mellisa Brown had no donors and made all political expenditures from both credit card and personal funds. She spent $45.78, of which $25.16 was for sign securing materials from Harbor Frieght and $20.62 for snacks for an event.
She also listed $1,027.43 in personal funds that were spent on advertising and venue rental.
Incumbent Councilman Rick Williams, who is the Killeen mayor pro tem, had $0 listed for political contributions and $0 listed for political expenditures.
Incumbent Councilman Ken Wilkerson opted to file for modified reporting, meaning he has not raised or spent more than $930.
Three at-large council seats are up for grabs in the May 7 election.
Below is a list of who has donated to the candidates, according to the campaign finance forms:
Donations for Killeen Mayoral Candidates
Patsy Bracey
She did not provide a list of her donors due to filing for modified reporting.
James Everard
Greg Holland: $254.25
Debbie Nash-King
Austin Bullard: $50
Christy Cosper: $500
Roy BLLC: $250
Marc Clifford: $50
Robert Hoxworth: $500
Paula Lohse: $500
Wiiliam Kliewer: $500
Nina Cobb: $100
Abdul Subhani: $250
Clyde Glosson: $100
Jacqueline Harris: $50
Terry Tuggle: $500
Holly Teel
She did not provide a list of her donors due to her filing for modified reporting.
Donations for Killeen City Council Candidates
Ramon Alvarez
Jared Foster: $193.73
Nancy Carothers: $200
Shirley Fleming: $50
JB McNeil Enterprise: $200
Dr. Austin Ruiz: $200
Brandon K. Latham: $100
Sheena Taylor: $186.25
Younese Halabi: $150
Kristin Grasso: $1,000
Alecia A, Clark and Jimmy W. Clark: $500
Virgina Cloud: $500
Deborah Beene: $500
Mellisa Brown
She did not have any donors and paid out of pocket.
Leo Gukeisen
He had an unitemized in-kind political contribution of $974.25 from Steven Royce.
Jose Segarra
Bill Jones: $250
Bill Paquette: $150
Marc Clifford: $50
Rick Williams
No donors listed.
Ken Wilkerson
He did not provide a list of donors since he filed for modified reporting.
