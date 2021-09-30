In a gathering of members of the Killeen community Thursday evening, Debbie Nash-King announced she is considering running for mayor of Killeen in 2022.
She told the group of around 75 people at Brick and Barrel in downtown Killeen that she will officially make a decision early next year.
Nash-King has been a member of the Killeen City Council since May 2017, when she defeated Larry Smith, 660-334, for the District 2 seat. She has won reelection twice since.
On May 11 of this year, the City Council voted 5-2 for Nash-King to be the new mayor pro tem, succeeding longtime council member Shirley Fleming, who left the council after serving the maximum number of consecutive terms.
“I’m a District 2 councilwoman where my main focus has been on the infrastructure, the maintenance, the sewer and water (system) and people in my district,” Nash-King said after making the announcement. “Tonight, we have a diverse group of people from throughout the city of Killeen, so they may not see it from my perspective because I’m not in their area every day. So to get their feedback, that is important to me before I move forward to ensure that what they’re asking of me, I can deliver it and be honest and be transparent about it.”
Current Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is not able to run for mayor in 2022 since he is nearing the end of his third consecutive term.
JoAnn Purser, the president of the Killeen ISD school board and one of the hosts of Thursday’s event, said a formal invitation was sent to all those who voted in the last mayoral race in 2020.
One of those who received the invitation and attended was Roshetta Cason, who lives in District 4. She said she was a little surprised by the announcement.
“But I was excited for her,” Cason said. “I know that she is dedicated and she has a commitment to the Killeen community, and I think that she would do a wonderful job because she is so invested and she’s such a powerful good in the community.”
According to an invitation for the event, it was hosted by:
- JoAnn Purser
- Maxine and Tim Hancock
- Mary and Bill Kliewer
- Julia and Tad Dorroh
- Sandra and Ronnie Skinner
- Bruce Whitis
- LaKeith and Will Alley
- Cristina and Dustin King
