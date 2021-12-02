Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King held a town hall meeting Thursday night at Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church.
The subject of the meeting concerned tax appraisals, but Nash-King also made sure to let residents know her concerns when it came to certain changes being proposed in the Killeen City Council’s charter review — both of which she voted against recently.
One of the proposed charter changes would increase council members’ compensation from the current $100 per month to $1,000 monthly. The mayor would receive $1,500, up from the current $150.
Nash-King talked about how she felt uncomfortable with the council members getting pay raises without there being a vote on the raises.
“You, the resident, are our boss and I feel that you should have the right to decide on how much we get on our raises. Whether it be 500 dollars or a 1,000 dollars, you should be able to decide what you feel is right,” Nash-King said to the crowd of about 30 people.
Another proposed charter change would give the council oversight over firing and disciplining city department heads.
Nash-King mentioned that it isn’t the right of the city council to take on the responsibilities of the city manager and fire department heads.
“We just do not have the time to do that. We are not the city manager,” she said.
Nash-King also stressed the importance of residents taking a part in the community and inviting them to come out to a public forum on the city charter that is being held on Dec. 13. Changes to the charter will go to the voters in May.
After Nash-King was finished speaking, the meeting’s special guest, Bell County’s chief tax appraiser, Billy White, took the floor to give a presentation on the basics of district property appraisals.
“My duty as the chief appraiser is to look at property tax and determine eligibility with tax exemptions and of course, certifying an appraisal,” White said.
During the presentation, White described what appraisals were and how they work.
White also showed that in the Bell County area, home sales were skyrocketing in 2021, with the exception of February, due to the winter storm.
White also showed the audience about qualifying for tax exemptions when it comes to their households — these exemptions ranging from being 65 years or older, being disabled or being a disabled veteran. Another exemption was agricultural land.
After White was done presenting, the audience took to the floor to ask questions.
One audience member was wondering about the tax delinquencies of the Killeen Independent School District.
“Things such as KISD not paying property tax, how is that collected? Does this fall under our responsibility despite the property owner not paying their taxes?” the audience member asked with Marvin Rainwater, a KISD school board member, sitting only a few feet away from her.
White responded that late fees are established with the property owner but if these bills are not paid, it is sent over to the appraisal district’s attorneys in order to collect the money that is owed.
At the end, Nash-King thanked residents for coming out and again stressed her concerns on the potential pay raises for council members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.