Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King invited residents to attend a community informational forum Monday night at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Killeen, and about a dozen people showed up to participate.
At 6 p.m., residents gathered at the restaurant, where city officials discussed road infrastructure and the city’s budget process. Attendees also had the opportunity to provide their own feedback.
The hot topics of the night turned out to be roads and components of the budget that will be discussed in greater detail at the next council meeting July 6.
In addition to Nash-King, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, executive director of development services Tony Mcllwain and Public Works Director Jeffrey Reynolds were also in attendance.
ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Reynolds provided a larger scope of the road repairs currently going on in parts of Killeen.
He said 12 roads were scheduled to be repaired, with four of them having reached completion. He said this is being done alongside Lone Star, an engineering firm based in Leander and also with the assistance of city maintenance crews who have done modern patch jobs.
The roads project plans to repair the most traveled in the city like W.S. Young Drive and Trimmier Road, but Reynolds said officials are listening to the residents as to where the problem areas are.
“Please call into the office. Let us know what you see and it will happen,” Reynolds said.
Cagle said problems with the roads have been in the making for 50 years and that the city is not rich enough to do the job cheaply.
“When you’re having to rebuild a road 10 years after it’s built, something has to be very wrong, Cagle said. “ Even when you do build them correctly or to last, it’s like anything. You have to spend money to maintain them.”
City Council approved $5.8 million for milling and overlay on the 12 worst roads in Killeen. A lot more funding is needed to back up the projects.
“We could either fund repairs through tax rate, either increase the rate or keep it the same,” Cagle said. “Or raise street maintenance fees.”
BUDGET
Cagle also mentioned federal dollars will soon be coming to the city in the amount of $29 million. However, none of that money can be used on roads. He said the council will convene to discuss how that federal funding will be spent.
The city is also in need of work to its utility infrastructure, which Cagle said has been neglected for several years.
“For years, we’ve neglected our utility infrastructure. We have the lowest utility rates in the area. Even if we increase them, they’ll still be the lowest,” Cagle said.
Cagle said the council will discuss the budget during the next council meeting scheduled for July 6 at 5 p.m.
There will also be a work session on July 17 where the council will spend most of the day working on the budget. He said the budget approval will come around the end of August or Sept. 1, and go into effect in October.
The last forum hosted by Nash-King was on May 27. At that gathering, officials talked about Killeen’s Comprehensive plan, which includes plans to revitalize the city’s downtown. The city is working on the plan with Dallas-based engineering consulting firm Verdunity.
The mayor pro tem said she plans on holding these informational forum events once a month to help her understand where residents would like their tax dollars to be spent, and to keep them in the loop on city issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.