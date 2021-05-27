Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King hosted a community forum on Thursday at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza with roughly 30 in attendance.
Tony McIlwain, Killeen’s director of development services, and Jeffery Reynolds, director of public works, were both on hand talking potholes, the city’s new comprehensive plan and opening up discussions about what to prioritize in the budget.
“We only have one budget and that will only go so far,” Nash-King said. “I can make a decision for you, but you didn’t vote me in to do that.”
She told the audience she will conduct these meetings every month in hopes of learning where residents want their tax dollars spent and to educate residents on the issues. The one of utmost importance to her right now is the comprehensive plan.
The last comprehensive plan was done in 2010 and is outdated given the city’s recent growth. The new plan is being guided by a consulting firm,Verdunity, that will provide data and ideas. But ultimately it will be up to the residents to decide the direction of the future of the city.
“If you don’t give your input, then we don’t know how to help grow the city for you,” Nash-King said. “The comprehensive plan is our future. Your input is valuable.”
McIlwain said city representatives will be walking the neighborhoods with people from Verdunity to see what the needs for each neighborhood are.
“Every neighborhood is so different in Killeen,” McIlwain said. “What people want is very different, so we have to get that feedback to make sure the council makes the best decisions we can for this document.”
Part of the discussion is the development of downtown. Currently, 70% of the storefronts downtown sit empty. Revitalization efforts have been discussed for years with minimal success.
“The one thing we’ve got to do better is if you want people to come to downtown, you’ve got to give them something to do,” McIlwain said.
What that will be will ultimately be up to the residents.
Roads, which has been a hot topic in the city, were also brought up. The city’s roads were already in rough shape, needing an estimated $120 million in repairs. February’s severe winter storm tacked on another $40 million in additional repairs needed.
The council approved a $5.8 million bid to do milling and overlay on 12 of the city’s worst roads. But much more work is needed and plenty more funding will be required.
“We can’t raise taxes enough to pay for the cost of roads,” McIlwain said.
“What are you willing to pay to have the city we say we want to have?” Reynolds asked.
Three residents responded and all said they would be in favor of a bond if it meant getting the roads in better shape. Nash-KIng agreed.
“I am against fees,” she said. “We all need a buy-in.”
A date has not been set for next month’s meeting, but Nash-King said City Manager Kent Cagle will be in attendance for an open discussion on the budget.
