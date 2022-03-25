Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as the first Black female mayor in the city’s 140-year history Friday afternoon.
Nash-King is the second woman to hold the city’s highest elected office. The new mayor is up for election for the same seat May 7 against Patsy Bracey, Jim Everard and Holly Teel.
Lifeway Fellowship Pastor Jimmy Towers led a prayer for Nash-King before her swearing-in ceremony accompanied by six local pastors and two friends.
“It is one thing to read about history, but it is another thing to make history,” Nash-King said Friday to a cheering audience. “Today I stand humbled and honored to experience this opportunity.”
More than 140 people — including city staff, state Rep. Brad Buckley, Killeen ISD Board President JoAnn Purser, and III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne — attended Nash-King’s swearing-in ceremony Friday at Killeen City Hall.
During her at-times emotional speech, Nash-King received “You got this,” and “We love you, Debbie,” cheers from the crowd.
The new mayor said she is committed to being “transparent and accountable” to the citizens of Killeen.
“To my fellow council members and the city staff, hold me accountable. As mayor, as your mayor, my personal mission is to bring harmony to our blended voices as we work collectively, for we are truly a gifted city empowered by our diversity and unique talents. Today, I hope you will join me in making the city of Killeen greater and better than ever. I submit to you, thank you.”
The new mayor received a standing ovation from those in attendance following her swearing-in speech.
Nash-King succeeded former Mayor Jose Segarra, who was term limited after serving three consecutive terms as mayor. Segarra stepped down as mayor on March 17 — weeks before the end of his term — in order to run for an at-large City Council seat, which paved the way for Nash-King to become mayor now. However, she will have to win the May 7 election to remain mayor after that date.
Per the city charter, the mayor pro tem shall be sworn in as mayor if the mayor vacates the position for any reason.
Segarra gave farewell remarks and two pieces of advice to his successor Friday.
“Lead with optimism; that’s the most difficult thing you can do,” Segarra said. “You’re going to get attacked because you’re pointing out all the great things the city has to offer; you’ve just got to keep pointing those out.”
And secondly, the former mayor said Nash-King should go to the mayors conference for “perspective” citing a conversation with a Honolulu, Hawaii, mayor about the city’s homeless population.
“Don’t pay attention to the negative, because 98% of it is great,” he said.
He gave the same advice to Killeen residents.
“Don’t let the little tiny bit of people who don’t think it’s a great city influence us,” he said.
The City Council is scheduled to interview four applicants for Nash-King’s vacated District 2 seat Tuesday.
