Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King on Thursday highlighted the city’s accomplishments during the last fiscal year, explaining how focused she and council members are in redeveloping downtown and north Killeen.
“We have to properly prepare as we get ready to grow and expand,” she said during the State of the Region at the Public Policy Council luncheon at Grace Christian Center. “The City decided ... that we need a comprehensive plan, and it’s crucial we have a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of all individuals in the city of Killeen.”
The annual event is hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. About 90 people attended the Thursday luncheon.
“We have taken all of our previous comprehensive plans and we have put them together to implement this one,” Nash-King said. “This time, we used ... more measures to make sure
The city’s comprehensive plan, approved earlier this year, includes “the big ideas” for which the city should be developed, redeveloped and grown — fiscal responsibility, “positive” community culture, local business ecosystem, improved transportation network, connectivity among neighborhoods and “vibrant downtown.”
On Thursday, the mayor emphasized those elements of the comprehensive plan.
“The first big idea is the growth in a fiscally responsible way,” she said. “What does that mean to the city of Killeen? We should not develop in any area that does not already have city services and infrastructure. I truly believe that as we grow out, we need to plan accordingly.”
Developing in areas without adequate city infrastructure will lead to higher taxes for residents, she said.
Nash-King also said city officials and council members should “be approachable.”
“You have to have open communication. It is our responsibility to answer the hard questions. The second thing you must have is high ethics and integrity. Once we put something in place, we have to follow through. We should all be accountable to that.”
The comprehensive plan adopted by the City Council calls for higher standards for street development in residential and other areas, as well as building more neighborhoods and less subdivisions.
“We have to develop streets and roadways that are safe and efficient for every user,” Nash-King said. “Our neighborhoods are more than subdivisions, and I am pro-development. I believe in that, but I also believe that a neighborhood should connect. Your resources should be in walking distance.”
Nash-King, other city officials and Verdunity consultant Kevin Shephard — who put together the city’s new development plan — have stressed the need for development in north Killeen, particularly downtown.
“That’s a tough one,” Nash-King said. “Every city needs a downtown, and it’s not impossible. This particular council (is) pro- downtown Killeen. We have taken the steps to invest in downtown with our ARPA funding.”
In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, Killeen received $29 million in federal American Rescue Act Plan funding. Officials have exhausted nearly all of that money for public-safety premium pay, capital improvements, small-business grants, nonprofit grants and hosting downtown events. Another $1.1 million has been used for more public-transit routes.
Other programs Nash-King highlighted on Thursday include the city’s interlocal agreement with Fort Hood to assume control of the post’s animal shelter, the development of Station 42 — an apartment complex in north Killeen, the city’s homelessness study completed by San Antonio consultant Dr. Robert Marbut, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and the National Mounted Warrior Museum.
After explaining that voting at Bell County’s polling places was extended an hour on Tuesday because computers were not synchronized to update with the ending of daylight saving time — an issue reported by CNN and other news outlets — Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the evening went well.
“Other than that, we really had no issues with Election Day,” he said. “From our standpoint, it went fairly smooth.”
Blackburn was the other presenter during the State of the Region on Thursday.
His remarks were mostly limited to the county’s budget — $186 million, including $160 million in operating revenue — and how it will be spent this fiscal year.
“Of that $160 million ... over half of that goes to public safety and the courts,” he said. “We have allocated over $110 million ... in next budget year. It’s the largest in the history of the county. About 85% of that (capital improvement project) money is for public safety, and a large chunk of that money came from ARPA.”
Blackburn noted that construction at the Bell County Jail includes adding 791 beds, and said that he expects its mental-health diversion center will be full on the first day it opens — probably by Thanksgiving.
The center is being opened at what was Luvida Memory Care in Temple. Other capital projects in Bell County include government annexes in Salado, Temple and, of course, in Killeen, where the former First National Bank building on North Gray Street is being demolished to make way for the $10 million building expected to house the vehicle registration office and justices of the peace.
