State of the Region1

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King speaks during the State of the Region on Thursday at the Public Policy Council luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce at Grace Christian Center. Bell County Judge David Blackburn (left) also gave remarks at the event.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King on Thursday highlighted the city’s accomplishments during the last fiscal year, explaining how focused she and council members are in redeveloping downtown and north Killeen.

“We have to properly prepare as we get ready to grow and expand,” she said during the State of the Region at the Public Policy Council luncheon at Grace Christian Center. “The City decided ... that we need a comprehensive plan, and it’s crucial we have a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of all individuals in the city of Killeen.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.