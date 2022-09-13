Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Woman of Distinction honor from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for women educators, city officials announced in a news release on Tuesday.
“She is truly such an outstanding role model for all people, but particularly women,” Epsilon Theta charter member Carolyn Dugger said in the release. “We wanted to recognize her for her service to the community as a leader and as a veteran in this city.”
Alpha Delta Kappa has 15 districts in Texas and each one nominates a candidate every two years. District XII has about 150 members and includes chapters in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Temple, Waco and Hillsboro, who nominated Nash-King in March 2023 by a majority vote. Killeen’s Epsilon Theta chapter has nearly 40 members. Nash-King was awarded this honor at the Alpha Delta Kappa state conference this summer.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an organization that performs community service and awards educational scholarships throughout the area. It also empowers women educators to advance inclusion, educational excellence, altruism and world understanding.
“I feel honored to be considered for this prestigious award,” Nash-King said. “I aim to continue to be a role model for women throughout Central Texas.”
