Debbie Nash-King.jpg

Debbie Nash-King

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Woman of Distinction honor from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for women educators, city officials announced in a news release on Tuesday.

“She is truly such an outstanding role model for all people, but particularly women,” Epsilon Theta charter member Carolyn Dugger said in the release. “We wanted to recognize her for her service to the community as a leader and as a veteran in this city.”

