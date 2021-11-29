Killeen’s mayor pro tem has invited the public to attend a community forum on Thursday to discuss property taxes.
The forum, which is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1002 Jefferis Ave. in Killeen, promises to educate the public on the property tax appraisal process and to teach residents how to appeal property tax appraisals.
Chief appraiser for Bell County Billy White will be a guest speaker at the event.
“Please come out and join us for this important meeting and learn what resources are needed for the city of Killeen’s future growth,” a Sunday advertisement for the event read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.