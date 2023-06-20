In front of a large crowd of family members, friends and supporters, Lynda Nash and Stacey L. Wilson were sworn in to positions on the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, following their victories in the June 10 runoff election.

Nash is beginning her second three-year term on the council. Wilson is filling the final year on the three-year term of the Place 2 seat, which was vacated by  Michael Blomquist when he ran successfully for the mayor's post.

