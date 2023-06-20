In front of a large crowd of family members, friends and supporters, Lynda Nash and Stacey L. Wilson were sworn in to positions on the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, following their victories in the June 10 runoff election.
Nash is beginning her second three-year term on the council. Wilson is filling the final year on the three-year term of the Place 2 seat, which was vacated by Michael Blomquist when he ran successfully for the mayor's post.
After a 15-minute recess for the purpose of offering congratulations and taking photos, the council returned to the dais.
In a unanimous 5-0 vote, Nash was elected mayor pro tem for the coming year, taking over the title previously held by Council member Jennifer McCann.
In the June 10 runoff, Nash received 1,150 votes to 936 votes for former Mayor Mike Aycock. Wilson won the Place 2 seat, receiving 1,129 votes to 962 for former Councilman Hal Schiffman.
Canvassed election totals for both races were approved prior to Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony.
Nash received her oath of office from Gregory K. Simmons, Killeen associate municipal judge. Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson administered the oath of office to Wilson.
