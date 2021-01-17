After an unarmed Black man was shot and killed in his front yard by a Killeen police officer last weekend, the case has been reaching a wider audience every day since.
It all started last Sunday when Patrick Warren Sr., 52, was having a mental health crisis, according to his family and their attorney, Lee Merritt, a well-known civil rights lawyer based in Philadelphia.
When Killeen Police Department Officer Reynaldo Contreras responded to Warren’s home in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue about 5:30 p.m. in reference to a psychiatric call, he was initially invited in, but soon left followed by a visibly upset Warren, who was waving his arms and approaching the officer in the front yard.
Contreras fired his Taser, which KPD said was “ineffective,” and then opened fire on Warren as his family watched in horror. The family and Merritt say Warren was unarmed, a detail that KPD has yet to acknowledge or verify.
The shooting was captured on video — both from the Ring doorbell at Warren’s home and cellphone footage from a family member.
That video was released by Merritt on Wednesday, and by Thursday, it had gained nationwide attention.
“They never told us that (a resource officer) wasn’t available. They just sent out a Killeen police officer,” Warren’s son, Patrick Warren Jr., told CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca.
The family said Contreras’s demeanor toward his family was hostile, so they asked him to leave. But moments later, he returned and knocked.
Warren Jr. said his family is still processing their father’s death, including his younger brother, who has Down syndrome, according to the CBS report.
“He’s constantly — he was like, you know, ‘My father’s in heaven?’ And I have to answer that question 1,000 times a day, and sometimes he just breaks down and he just wants to cry,” Warren Jr. said.
NBC, the Associated Press and other news outlets nationwide have carried the story, raising questions on why KPD handled the call they way it did.
Questions from the Herald to KPD have mostly gone unanswered:
Would KPD like to comment on any of the statements from Lee Merritt or what others have said Thursday or Wednesday in the Patrick Warren Sr. death case?
Can you please explain what procedures, policies and personnel KPD has in place for dealing with mental health calls and individuals?
Was the officer’s Taser not working? Why did it not work? Was it a malfunction of the non-lethal weapon?
Was the man attacking the officer? Please explain.
KPD did issue two news releases last week on the issue.
The first one, issued at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, said that an officer responding to a psychiatric call fired his “weapon during the encounter, striking the subject.”
The second KPD release was issued at 6 p.m. Wednesday, hours after the shooting video had been released and had begun circulating nationwide.
That release had more details, including the name of Warren and the name of the officer. And a statement from KPD Chief Charles Kimble, who said the “incident is rightfully of great concern to the community.”
Kimble promised to release more information in the future, but made no indication of when that might be.
“There are many more facts in this case that are not publicly available at this time. I assure you that more information will be made available as soon as appropriate, and I ask for your patience as both investigations proceed,” he said.
In the meantime, Warren’s family and Merritt are not slowing down, continuing to publicize the case and demanding Contreras be fired and prosecuted, something they talked about with the Bell County district attorney on Thursday.
The family wants “swift action taken on the case,” according to statement from Merritt’s office on Friday. “Specifically, the family is demanding the release of body cam and dash cam video, the arrest of officer Reynaldo Contreras and the subsequent charging and prosecution of Officer Contreras. The DA indicated that it was still conducting its investigation into the incident,”
On Thursday, Merritt indicated he intends to file a federal civil lawsuit against Kimble and the city of Killeen in order to prompt systematic change in the department.
