A new store, with plenty of colors to choose from, is now open in Killeen.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest Sherwin-Williams location at 3100 W. Stan Schlueter Loop Wednesday.
Arguably, the most recognized painting company in the world, the familiar chain has about 340 stores in Texas and is in more than 5,000 company-operated stores and facilities around the globe, according to a release from the chamber. The location near Bunny Trail has been opened since May 31.
“We are here to help the average do-it-yourselfer,” Stephen Sprague said Wednesday. Sprague, the store manager, is a 12-year veteran of Sherwin-Williams, having started as a delivery driver at the Copperas Cove store in the beginning.
“I’m glad to be able to help neighbors with their projects,” Sprague said. “We have a great staff here and they are very knowledgeable.”
Chamber official Raychel Mynarcik presented Assistant Manager Latisha Knight with a bouquet of yellow roses a symbol of anticipated growth. Nichole Anderson, another chamber official, presented a “first dollar” framed for hanging in the new store.
“We are so happy for the local support of this iconic brand,” said Mynarcik.
(2) comments
Not invisible at all. The thugs on the north side are well known and are a deterrent to anyone wanting to do legitimate business there
🙄🙄 The north side is just invisible, isn't it?
