Paint store.JPG

The Killeen Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the new Sherwin-Williams store on West Stan Schlueter Loop Wednesday. From left, front are  Brittany Rigmaiden, Kayla Mims, Assistant Manager Latisha Knight, Manager Stephen Sprague and Alondra Ahumada-Sanchez.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

A new store, with plenty of colors to choose from, is now open in Killeen.

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest Sherwin-Williams location at 3100 W. Stan Schlueter Loop Wednesday.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

(2) comments

don76550

Not invisible at all. The thugs on the north side are well known and are a deterrent to anyone wanting to do legitimate business there

miffed67

🙄🙄 The north side is just invisible, isn't it?

