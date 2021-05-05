Community graphic

On Thursday, May 6, America will be observing the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.

All across the nation, millions of people will be gathering for worship and prayer in city halls, county courthouses, parks, businesses and houses of worship.

The National Day of Prayer is a day set aside for the citizens of America to honor God, and to acknowledge our dependence upon Him.

It serves to remind us that God is faithful to move on our behalf when we humble ourselves and invite Him to do so.

The NDP was established in 1952 by unanimous vote in both Houses of Congress, and was signed into law by President Truman.

Every year since, the president of the United States and all 50 governors have issued proclamations requesting that the citizens of this great nation pray, according to their faith.

Here in the greater Fort Hood area, NDP activities began Saturday, May 1, with a special prayer rally at the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise in Harker Heights, which was then followed by daily prayer meetings on Fort Hood, coordinated by the Men of Honor Ministry.

On Wednesday, May 5, Greater Vision Community Church will host their annual pre-NDP citywide youth prayer service.

Then on Thursday, May 6, the official date of the 2021 National Day of Prayer, a variety of prayer events are available to the public:

MORNING PRAYER EVENTS:

First Baptist Church

3310 S. WS Young Drive

6:30 a.m. kolaches; 6:45am worship & prayer

Contact: Tim McKeown 254-702-7577

Rollins Brook Hospital, Lampasas

8- 9 a.m.

contact: Chaplain Sergio Silva 937-823-0121

Open Book Fellowship

617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

10 a.m. - noon

contact: Pastor Shane White 254-383-3903

Grace Bible Church Ladies’ Prayer Group

1203 Winkler Ave., Killeen

11 a.m. - noon

contact: 254-371-3974

NOONTIME PRAYER EVENTS:

Killeen City Council Chambers

101 N. College St., Killeen

prayer and free lunch

contact: Levallois Hamilton 254-501-7879

noon - 1 p.m.

Copperas Cove City Library

501 S. Main St., Copperas Cove

noon - 1 p.m.

contact: Norm Mitchell 254-371-4334

Temple Municipal Building

2 North Main St., Temple

Outdoor prayer at the flagpoles

noon - 1 p.m.

contact: Rudie & Amy Diaz 254-217-0810

AFTERNOON & EVENING PRAYER EVENTS:

Westside Baptist Church

194 Stagecoach Road

3- 4 p.m.

contact: Pastor Hallie Tolbert 254-628-1004

Open Book Fellowship

617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

5- 7 p.m.

contact: Pastor Shane White 254-383-3903

AdventHealth Central Texas

2201 S. Clear Creed Road, Killeen

5:30- 6:30 p.m.

contact: Chaplain Sergio Silva 937-823-0121

First United Methodist Church

3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen

6-7 p.m.

contact: Elaine Passman 254-290-2333

New Bethel Christian Worship Center

1301 N. 8th St., Killeen

7-8:30 p.m.

contact: Pastor Virgil Allgood 254-368-6400

ONLINE & VIRTUAL PRAYER EVENTS:

Redeemed Tabernacle Church

Virtual Prayer Event

noon - 1 p.m.

contact: 614-592-9062

Bishop Abdul Kargbo

Greater Love Ministry

Virtual Prayer Event

(church open all day — no organized prayer event)

contact: 254-258-1875

Bishop Bernard Williams

New Beginnings Assembly of God

859 Copperhead Circle, Harker Heights

contact: Pastor Mike Tracy 254-466-5565

REGIONAL EVENING CELEBRATION & PRAYER:

Bell County Expo Center

Loop 121, Belton

Concert of Prayer & small groups

7- 8:30 p.m.

contact: Rudie & Amy Diaz 254-217-0810

Additional information is available at www.praykilleen.com or by calling Dan at 254-681-7432 or Ken at 254-466-6258.

