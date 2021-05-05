On Thursday, May 6, America will be observing the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
All across the nation, millions of people will be gathering for worship and prayer in city halls, county courthouses, parks, businesses and houses of worship.
The National Day of Prayer is a day set aside for the citizens of America to honor God, and to acknowledge our dependence upon Him.
It serves to remind us that God is faithful to move on our behalf when we humble ourselves and invite Him to do so.
The NDP was established in 1952 by unanimous vote in both Houses of Congress, and was signed into law by President Truman.
Every year since, the president of the United States and all 50 governors have issued proclamations requesting that the citizens of this great nation pray, according to their faith.
Here in the greater Fort Hood area, NDP activities began Saturday, May 1, with a special prayer rally at the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise in Harker Heights, which was then followed by daily prayer meetings on Fort Hood, coordinated by the Men of Honor Ministry.
On Wednesday, May 5, Greater Vision Community Church will host their annual pre-NDP citywide youth prayer service.
Then on Thursday, May 6, the official date of the 2021 National Day of Prayer, a variety of prayer events are available to the public:
MORNING PRAYER EVENTS:
First Baptist Church
3310 S. WS Young Drive
6:30 a.m. kolaches; 6:45am worship & prayer
Contact: Tim McKeown 254-702-7577
Rollins Brook Hospital, Lampasas
8- 9 a.m.
contact: Chaplain Sergio Silva 937-823-0121
Open Book Fellowship
617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
10 a.m. - noon
contact: Pastor Shane White 254-383-3903
Grace Bible Church Ladies’ Prayer Group
1203 Winkler Ave., Killeen
11 a.m. - noon
contact: 254-371-3974
NOONTIME PRAYER EVENTS:
Killeen City Council Chambers
101 N. College St., Killeen
prayer and free lunch
contact: Levallois Hamilton 254-501-7879
noon - 1 p.m.
Copperas Cove City Library
501 S. Main St., Copperas Cove
noon - 1 p.m.
contact: Norm Mitchell 254-371-4334
Temple Municipal Building
2 North Main St., Temple
Outdoor prayer at the flagpoles
noon - 1 p.m.
contact: Rudie & Amy Diaz 254-217-0810
AFTERNOON & EVENING PRAYER EVENTS:
Westside Baptist Church
194 Stagecoach Road
3- 4 p.m.
contact: Pastor Hallie Tolbert 254-628-1004
Open Book Fellowship
617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
5- 7 p.m.
contact: Pastor Shane White 254-383-3903
AdventHealth Central Texas
2201 S. Clear Creed Road, Killeen
5:30- 6:30 p.m.
contact: Chaplain Sergio Silva 937-823-0121
First United Methodist Church
3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen
6-7 p.m.
contact: Elaine Passman 254-290-2333
New Bethel Christian Worship Center
1301 N. 8th St., Killeen
7-8:30 p.m.
contact: Pastor Virgil Allgood 254-368-6400
ONLINE & VIRTUAL PRAYER EVENTS:
Redeemed Tabernacle Church
Virtual Prayer Event
noon - 1 p.m.
contact: 614-592-9062
Bishop Abdul Kargbo
Greater Love Ministry
Virtual Prayer Event
(church open all day — no organized prayer event)
contact: 254-258-1875
Bishop Bernard Williams
New Beginnings Assembly of God
859 Copperhead Circle, Harker Heights
contact: Pastor Mike Tracy 254-466-5565
REGIONAL EVENING CELEBRATION & PRAYER:
Bell County Expo Center
Loop 121, Belton
Concert of Prayer & small groups
7- 8:30 p.m.
contact: Rudie & Amy Diaz 254-217-0810
Additional information is available at www.praykilleen.com or by calling Dan at 254-681-7432 or Ken at 254-466-6258.
