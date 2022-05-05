The National Day of Prayer is a day designated by the U.S. Congress for us as Americans to acknowledge our dependence upon God, to thank Him for His faithfulness, and to humbly ask Him to continue to bless our nation.
The NDP was established in 1952 by unanimous vote in both Houses of Congress, and was signed into law by President Truman. Every year since, the president of the United States and all 50 governors have issued proclamations requesting that Americans take time to pray according to their faith.
On Thursday, America will be observing the 71st annual National Day of Prayer, as millions of people from coast to coast will again gather for worship and prayer in city halls, county courthouses, parks, businesses and houses of worship.
Here in the greater Fort Hood area, NDP activities begin Monday with daily prayer meetings on Fort Hood, coordinated by the Men of Honor ministry.
On Wednesday, the young people at Greater Vision Community Church will hold their annual pre-NDP citywide youth prayer service. All youth in the area are invited.
Then on Thursday, the official date of this year’s National Day of Prayer, a variety of prayer events are available to the public. Everyone is invited to attend one or more prayer events, as their schedule permits.
In particular, the NDP coordinators want to urge everyone to attend a noontime event and an evening event that is closest to them.
Here is the list of local NDP activities that we are aware of (no doubt, many other prayer events will be taking place):
THURSDAY, MAY 5
MORNING PRAYER EVENTS
First Baptist Church
3310 S. WS Young Drive,
Contact: Dave Jackson 210-748-0698
6:30 a.m., kolaches; 6:45 a.m., worship & prayer
Body of Christ Outreach to Pacific Islanders
819 W. Hallmark Ave.
Pastor Nio Silao
907-230-1602
9-11 a.m. light refreshments & prayer
Bell County Courthouse
Loop 121, Belton (north side of building)
Contact: Zenia Warren
254-702-6034
10-10:30 a.m.
Open Book Fellowship
617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Pastor Shane White
254-383-3903
10 a.m. - noon
AdventHealth Central Texas
2201 S. Clear Creek Road
Contact: Chaplain Sergio Silva
254-519-8844
11 a.m. - noon
NOONTIME PRAYER EVENTS
Killeen City Hall
(City Council Chambers)
101 N. College St., Killeen
prayer and free lunch
Contact: Lisa Haussner
254-501-6557
noon - 1 p.m.
Copperas Cove City Hall (Council Chambers)
508 S. Second Street, Copperas Cove
Contact: Norm Mitchell 254-371-4334
noon - 1 p.m.
AFTERNOON & EVENING PRAYER EVENTS
Pace Park (Salado)
Pace Park Road - call Billy for location 194 Stagecoach Road
1- 2 p.m.
Contact: Billy Dodd
254-220-1655
Westside Baptist Church
Pastor Hallie Tolbert
254-628-1004
3 -4 p.m.
Open Book Fellowship
617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Pastor Shane White
254-383-3903
5-7 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
3501 E. Elms Road
Contact: Elaine Passman
254-290-2333
6-7 p.m.
New Beginnings Assembly of God
859 Copperhead Circle, Harker Heights
Pastor Mike Tracy
254-466-5565
7:- 8:30 p.m.
West Fort Hood Soldiers Center
504 MI Bde, Bldg 91220
Contact: Marty Stanek
254-423-0898
Citywide Prayer & Worship (Several Churches)
Prayer & Pizza
6- 7 p.m.
ONLINE VIRTUAL PRAYER EVENT
Redeemed Tabernacle Church
Virtual Prayer Event
Contact: 614-592-9062
Bishop Abdul Kargbo
noon- 1 p.m.
