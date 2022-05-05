Prayer

Killeen residents lift their hands in worship during the National Day of Prayer event at Killeen City Hall Thursday, May 3, 2018.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

The National Day of Prayer is a day designated by the U.S. Congress for us as Americans to acknowledge our dependence upon God, to thank Him for His faithfulness, and to humbly ask Him to continue to bless our nation.

The NDP was established in 1952 by unanimous vote in both Houses of Congress, and was signed into law by President Truman. Every year since, the president of the United States and all 50 governors have issued proclamations requesting that Americans take time to pray according to their faith.

On Thursday, America will be observing the 71st annual National Day of Prayer, as millions of people from coast to coast will again gather for worship and prayer in city halls, county courthouses, parks, businesses and houses of worship.

Here in the greater Fort Hood area, NDP activities begin Monday with daily prayer meetings on Fort Hood, coordinated by the Men of Honor ministry.

On Wednesday, the young people at Greater Vision Community Church will hold their annual pre-NDP citywide youth prayer service. All youth in the area are invited.

Then on Thursday, the official date of this year’s National Day of Prayer, a variety of prayer events are available to the public. Everyone is invited to attend one or more prayer events, as their schedule permits.

In particular, the NDP coordinators want to urge everyone to attend a noontime event and an evening event that is closest to them.

Here is the list of local NDP activities that we are aware of (no doubt, many other prayer events will be taking place):

THURSDAY, MAY 5

MORNING PRAYER EVENTS

First Baptist Church

3310 S. WS Young Drive,

Contact: Dave Jackson 210-748-0698

6:30 a.m., kolaches; 6:45 a.m., worship & prayer

Body of Christ Outreach to Pacific Islanders

819 W. Hallmark Ave.

Pastor Nio Silao

907-230-1602

9-11 a.m. light refreshments & prayer

Bell County Courthouse

Loop 121, Belton (north side of building)

Contact: Zenia Warren

254-702-6034

10-10:30 a.m.

Open Book Fellowship

617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Pastor Shane White

254-383-3903

10 a.m. - noon

AdventHealth Central Texas

2201 S. Clear Creek Road

Contact: Chaplain Sergio Silva

254-519-8844

11 a.m. - noon

NOONTIME PRAYER EVENTS

Killeen City Hall

(City Council Chambers)

101 N. College St., Killeen

prayer and free lunch

Contact: Lisa Haussner

254-501-6557

noon - 1 p.m.

Copperas Cove City Hall (Council Chambers)

508 S. Second Street, Copperas Cove

Contact: Norm Mitchell 254-371-4334

noon - 1 p.m.

AFTERNOON & EVENING PRAYER EVENTS

Pace Park (Salado)

Pace Park Road - call Billy for location 194 Stagecoach Road

1- 2 p.m.

Contact: Billy Dodd

254-220-1655

Westside Baptist Church

Pastor Hallie Tolbert

254-628-1004

3 -4 p.m.

Open Book Fellowship

617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Pastor Shane White

254-383-3903

5-7 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

3501 E. Elms Road

Contact: Elaine Passman

254-290-2333

6-7 p.m.

New Beginnings Assembly of God

859 Copperhead Circle, Harker Heights

Pastor Mike Tracy

254-466-5565

7:- 8:30 p.m.

West Fort Hood Soldiers Center

504 MI Bde, Bldg 91220

Contact: Marty Stanek

254-423-0898

Citywide Prayer & Worship (Several Churches)

Prayer & Pizza

6- 7 p.m.

ONLINE VIRTUAL PRAYER EVENT

Redeemed Tabernacle Church

Virtual Prayer Event

Contact: 614-592-9062

Bishop Abdul Kargbo

noon- 1 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.