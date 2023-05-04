Several events in Killeen and nearby towns are scheduled for Thursday, May 4, for the National Day of Prayer:
- First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparal Road, 8 a.m. to noon (a come-and-go event.)
- Body of Christ Outreach for Pacific Islanders, Endeavor Hall, 440 Plaza, 868 S. Fort Hood St., 9 to 11 a.m.
- Open Book Fellowship, 617 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Bell County Courthouse, 101 E Central Ave, downtown Belton, 10 a.m. in front of downtown courthouse
- Killeen City Hall (City Council Chambers), 101 N. College, prayer and free lunch, noon to 1 p.m.
- Copperas Cove City Hall (City Council Chambers), 501 S. Main, Copperas Cove, noon to 1 p.m.
- Rollins Brook Community Hospital, 608 North Key Ave., Lampasas, noon in front of the hospital.
- First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparal Road, noon to 2 p.m. (a come-and-go event.)
- AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, 2 p.m. at the front of the hospital.
- Westside Baptist Church, 194 Stagecoach Road, 3 to 4 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church, 3501 E. Elms Road, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Cathedral of Deliverance & Praise, 702 Harley Drive, Harker Heights, 6 p.m.
- Nolanville First United Methodist Church, 300 W. Avenue I, Nolanville, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- New Beginnings Assembly of God, 859 Copperhead Circle, Harker Heights, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
(1) comment
This should be at the very least a weekly event, perhaps daily. Our nation desperately needs GOD and we need to return to our ancestors standards.
