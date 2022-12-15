After months of clamoring for it to open, residents of Copperas Cove are about to get their wish. Dunkin’ in Copperas Cove is set to open Friday morning, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
“We can confirm the restaurant at 2410 E Business 190 Hwy in Copperas Cove, TX is planning to open this Friday, 12/16 at 3:30 a.m.,” said Emma Corson, a company spokeswoman.
The Copperas Cove store will be the fifth between there and Harker Heights.
The most recent store opened Feb. 3, 2021, at 1516 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen. Other locations in the area include 2250 Clear Creek Road in Killeen, 529 E. Knights Way in Harker Heights and 9401 Battalion Ave. at Fort Hood.
Founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.