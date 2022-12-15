Dunkin'

Dunkin' a nationwide brand founded in 1950 is set to open a store in Copperas Cove. The store is expected to open Friday morning.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

After months of clamoring for it to open, residents of Copperas Cove are about to get their wish. Dunkin’ in Copperas Cove is set to open Friday morning, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

“We can confirm the restaurant at 2410 E Business 190 Hwy in Copperas Cove, TX is planning to open this Friday, 12/16 at 3:30 a.m.,” said Emma Corson, a company spokeswoman.

