GAS PRICES

The yearly national average for a gallon of gas in 2022 will be $2.60, according to a news release from GasBuddy.com. That average is two cents lower than the national average in 2019.

The national average could rise as much as 75 cents from an anticipated low in February to an eventual peak in May, according to the release.

