FORT HOOD — It’s coming. From just an idea 10 years ago to rapid construction visible to all who drive by the main gate of Fort Hood on Interstate 14.
And the progress merely hints at the structure that will be sure to catch every eye that sees it.
The National Mounted Warrior Museum is not only taking shape, the first section of the museum is still on track to be completed by November despite COVID-19, a winter storm and late spring rains.
And it is all thanks to what those involved agree is an amazing partnership between the National Mounted Warrior Foundation, the Center for Military History in Washington, D.C., and Fort Hood’s Department of Public Works.
Not to mention, an amazing building contractor, said Bob Crouch, director of the National Mounted Warrior Foundation.
“When we were in the pre-construction phase, other companies we had spoken to said it would take 18 months to 24 months to build this phase of the museum,” Crouch said. “Bartlett Cock told us they’d do it in 12 months, and would do it to standard. Now I’ll tell you we’ve had a few weather issues, as everybody knows, between the winter storm and the very wet late spring we’ve had, and we lost some construction days because of that, but they’ve picked up the steam and have us pretty much on track.
“It’s just a little off the original schedule. But the quality of work is phenomenal. These guys and all their sub-contractors do great work.”
Bringing the museum from an idea to reality has been a close collaboration between the foundation and the Army, Crouch said. The Army had to approve the idea and agree to provide the land for the museum, but the foundation had to do what the Army is not authorized to do — raise the funds needed to build it.
“Our job as a foundation is to really just build the building — to design it in conjunction with the museum team and the Army, raise the funds to build it, and then once we build it, to turn it over to the Army — Department of Public Works — who will then work with the contractors, take possession of the building and then hand” it over to Army museum officials, he said. “Once we turn the building over, it doesn’t mean that we go away. There are three things we as a foundation need to stay around for, because there are things the Army can’t do.
“First is to continue to raise money to finish out the footprint, to expand and update the building itself. Second is marketing, because the Army doesn’t really have the capability to market this in the commercial environment. And then we’ll do all the special events coordination.”
The current construction expected to be complete in November is just the first phase — what is needed to get people in the doors, Crouch said.
“The parking lot, the entry plaza, the rotunda that will introduce you to the concepts of the evolution of mounted combat in the U.S. Army, the permanent exhibit space — which is roughly 13,000 feet — the temporary exhibit space — which is a little over a 1,000 feet — is all in phase one,” he said. “Of course there’s bathrooms, mechanical space and a receiving yard, but those are the big things, so then the Army can come in and bring in exhibits and have things for people to see.”
Dream come true
Crouch is not the only one who is excited to see the museum coming to fruition. Steven Draper, the Fort Hood museums director, said he cannot wait for the doors to finally open.
“This is my dream come true. We’re going from the two museums (1st Cavalry Division and 3rd Cavalry Regiment) and having a combined total of about 6,000 square feet to 38,000 total,” Draper said. “In phase one, we’re automatically going to more than double the space. And the fact that we (currently) do not have a changing exhibit gallery that we can rotate exhibits and do local specialties and things of that sort ... this (new museum) is obviously a real benchmark.”
While the first part of the building itself will be complete in November, it may take until spring of 2023 until the museum can do an official grand opening with new exhibits, Draper said.
“We’ve completed an exhibit design plan — the plan of what is exactly going into the building. What artifacts, what label text, what photographs, what electronic media and that sort of thing,” he said. “That plan will be given to design contractors. It’s two processes — we bid it out to design as one contract, and the construction and installation is a second contract. That’s why we have a little bit of difference between when the building is completed and when we’ll have the grand opening, because we have to get those contractors.”
Exhibits
One of the benefits of the new museum is that there will now be an ability to display vehicles indoors, such as tanks, tank destroyers and more, Draper said. Vehicles displayed outside are subject to weather conditions and erosion, requiring expensive refurbishing on a regular basis.
“You’ll actually be able to get up close to a vehicle and we’ll have mannequins to help create a scene. Such as you’ll see an M-10 tank destroyer, and that M-10 crew in the tank,” he said. “We’ll also be able to bring in travelling exhibits from other museums. The U.S. Army has an extensive art program with literally thousands of pieces of art on Army history, so one of the things is we can bring some of that material down from Washington, D.C.”
And this is only during the first phase of construction, Crouch said. Fundraising is ongoing to continue adding to the museum.
“We loosely define the rest of the platform as phase two,” Crouch said. “The reason for that, is the building is designed in such a way that if a donor comes in and says they want to sponsor a particular piece of the building, then that’s what we’ll build next. The rest of the building is dependent on future fundraising.”
The components to phase two include an 11,000 square foot expansion to the permanent exhibit hall; four multi-purpose conference and classrooms that can either be used independently or opened up all the way into the atrium of approximately 7,000 square feet of combined space; a gift shop and office space is not just for foundation and museum staff; and a grand amphitheater leading out the back side of the museum.
“We also have the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment, which is right behind us, who is very interested in being a part of this project,” Crouch said. “Really, the beauty of the design of the space is that it is very flexible, and it allows us to do multiple things — not just provide exhibits, but to really make it a good educational platform and service platform of Fort Hood and its soldiers.”
Crouch explained that the way the main building of phase one is designed, constructing the additional parts of phase two will not require a major effort to complete. Each of the walls where the additions will go have been designed to be easily deconstructed in order to quickly put them in.
Once the funding is available to put in those additions, the construction will continue to be supervised by Fort Hood’s Department of Public Works.
“We work hand in hand with the construction company, making sure everything is up to code, same as all other real property we have here,” said Mario Perez, DPW, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood. “We’ve had interactions with them when there were some changes, to make sure that it would be in accordance with our standards and something our technicians would be able to maintain once it’s turned over.”
Once the building is complete, the foundation will turn the museum over to the Army and it becomes the same type of real property as any other building on Fort Hood, he explained. DPW will be expected to maintain it, just as all the other structures on Fort Hood, and it will receive funding based on square footage and type of building to supply electricity, water and routine maintenance.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the finished project,” Perez said. “I’ve been associated with Fort Hood for a number of years, and this is something I’ve been aware of — the fundraising — for several years, so it’s exciting. It’s going to be a valuable way to tell Fort Hood’s story.”
Telling the story
And telling the story of Fort Hood’s soldiers — and all mounted warriors — is the purpose of the museum, said Crouch. It will not only enlighten soldiers about their Army history, but help educate the civilian population that may have no knowledge of what the Army is and does.
“Our immediate community is very supportive of the military. We call it the ‘Great Place’ not just because of the Army presence, but because of the communities, because of the symbiotic relationship that Fort Hood has with the surrounding communities,” Crouch said. “But once you get outside of the Killeen-Temple area … It used to be that everyone either had a family member who served or knew someone who served, but that’s not the case for many people.
“Statistically, only 3% of our population is serving or has served, so as we get farther away from those relationships with people who served, something has to come fill that gap and make sure the civilian population understands who we are and what we do, what our men and women in uniform do on their behalf,” he said. “That’s what we want to do with the civilian outreach portion — help educate and help people understand the whole ‘step into the story, come see what it’s like to be a part of something bigger than yourself.’ See what it’s like to be a soldier, understand them and really appreciate them. I think that’s a big thing this museum will do for the areas outside of this.”
Economic boon
When the first phase is complete and opens to the public, the museum will also be an economic boon to the local economy — especially because it is outside the security fence of Fort Hood, so patrons will not be required to find a way to get on post, Crouch said.
“Our master planner, in 2011, estimated we would bring in 265,000 visitors in the first year, with nearly 200,000 of them coming from outside the Killeen-Temple area,” he said. “So if you figure they’ll be coming from all around the region, the state and the country, they’ll need a place to stay, a place to eat, to buy groceries, get gas, you name it.
“The estimate at the time is that it would bring in $5 million dollars to the local economy. That number is low. When they did that assessment 10 years ago, Killeen and the local communities were in a different place. Texas A&M Central Texas wasn’t a full-fledged university at the time. The community has grown. The state has grown. On a daily basis, we’re getting more and more people in. I think visitorship will be higher than we anticipated, and we’ll have a much more significant impact on the local economy.”
And that is just with the phase one building. Once the classrooms are completed as part of phase two, they — and the museum — can be rented out for occasions such as different conventions, reunions, alumni activities, weddings and more, Draper said.
”They have a destination to come to. Not only to visit the museum, but to use the facilities for meetings, events and stuff like that,” he said. “We become more than just a place you can go for a few hours — it becomes a destination.”
In preparation for the building’s completion, the 1st Cavalry Division Museum and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Museum will both close on Oct. 1, Draper said.
“The reason for that is we have so much to do. I have a staff of four people, plus the foundation folks, and we have a lot of things we have to do,” he said. “In addition to building this museum and doing the exhibits, we have to move our storage facility into a new building, a consolidated exhibit storage facility that will be where the Fort Hood 1st Cav and 3rd Cav collections will go into.
“Those are the artifacts that are not currently on display. We’ll be able to rotate those through, especially in the temporary galleries, where we can do a special exhibit on different units, or the history of the Fort Hood Fire Department. Things of that sort, so we can tell those stories.”
Those artifacts can also be displayed in the museum soon, allowing for a possible soft opening of the museum in early 2022 until the new high-tech exhibits are ready for installation, Draper said.
Donations
But there is still the need to raise funds for the additions coming in phase two, Crouch said. For phase one, the majority of the funding came from private individuals and foundations, such as the Frank W. & Sue Mayborn Foundation, with assistance from some corporations and businesses.
“Mrs. Mayborn is a champion of our project. We would not be where we are today without her support, Crouch said. “Just as her husband, Maj. Frank Mayborn, was a key driver for Camp Hood, she has been the backbone supporter of this project, and we’re greatly appreciative of all the support she’s given.”
Those without the wealth to make major donations can still contribute to continued construction through the foundation’s memorial brick sales, he said. A 4x8-inch memorial brick sells for $100 and can have up to 4 lines of text. An 8-by-8-inch memorial brick goes for $200 and can hold up to 8 lines of text. Logos can also be put on the memorial bricks at an extra charge.
Those interested in purchasing a memorial brick or making a donation can contact the foundation at nmwfoundation.org or by calling 254-213-5014.
“One of the things this museum can do is to be a vehicle to bring people together to talk about the good things as well as the bad things,” Draper said. “There are some uncomfortable aspects of Fort Hood history — not just the recent stuff, but things that have happened over the years. How the Army has been a microcosm of regular society, and how we’ve dealt with the issues of race and stuff like that. Sometimes we haven’t been the best at it, but many times we’ve been at the forefront of it.
“We will tell that story. The story of Fort Hood and the impact it has had on Central Texas.
