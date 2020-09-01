National Night Out — the annual event that brings together the police and community with block parties — has been canceled in Copperas Cove.
“It is with deep regret that we announce that we will not be hosting a National Night Out Kickoff party or participating in local National Night Out Block parties, due to the ongoing challenges and risks associated with COVID-19 Pandemic.” said Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove public information officer in a news release.
“The National Night Out block party is usually the first Tuesday in October for the state of Texas,” Miller said Tuesday. “Which is Oct. 1 this year. Our kickoff (event was) originally scheduled for Sept. 26.”
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and consideration of those participating in the events, Miller said. ”This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We value these events, and believe events such as these, have built lasting relationships and partnerships in the community.”
Miller said although the events have been canceled, he encourages residents to build relationships with their neighbors and to look after one another.
“The safety of the members of the community is a top priority of the Copperas Cove Police Department.” he said.
CCPD encourages members of the community to follow it on our social media platforms (Facebook, Nextdoor, and Twitter), for helpful information and updates to local public safety information.
“We look forward to next year when we can resume the National Night Out activities,” Miller said in the release. “Until then, please stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”
