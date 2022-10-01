Numerous blocks and neighborhoods in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights are set to hold block parties Tuesday for the National Night Out. Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday of October each year.
It is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch.
Below is a list of block parties registered for Tuesday evening:
Killeen events for National Night Out will be held in neighborhoods across the city from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St.
440 Plaza, 868 S. Fort Hood St.
Anderson Chapel, 1002 Jeffries Ave.
Hyde Estates, 4600 Cunningham Road
6400 Block of Serpentine Drive
5000 block of Morning Star Lane
4900 block of Bending Trail
6000 block of Mosaic Trail
3300 block of Minthorn Drive
100 block of W. Orion Drive
4100 block of Stallion Drive
5400 block of Sydney Harbour Court
National Night Out in Harker Heights is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
208 West Cardinal (United Methodist Church)
521 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
1100 Prospector Trail (Cedarbrook)
Neighborhood block parties in Copperas Cove will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday
2100 block of Circle Drive
Isabelle Drive/Ashley Drive
Robertson Avenue Baptist Church, 305 Robertson Ave.
Fort Hood will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fort Hood Stadium.
The Nolanville Police Department will host an event on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Monarch Park, located at 100 Gold Star Avenue. There will be food, family games, a scavenger hunt, music, face painting, a dunking booth and more.
