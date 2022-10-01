National Night Out

Killeen Police officers Christian Suess and Jose Rosado mingle with residents during National Night Out in 2021.

 Herald | File

Numerous blocks and neighborhoods in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights are set to hold block parties Tuesday for the National Night Out. Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday of October each year.

It is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch.

